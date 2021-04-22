Fayetteville Arsenal Surrendered, 1861
On April 22, 1861, the U.S. Arsenal at Fayetteville surrendered to a force of state militia troops roughly a month before North Carolina seceded from the Union.
At the time of the firing on Fort Sumter 10 days earlier, the Fayetteville Arsenal was guarded by a company of the Second U.S. Artillery. On April 22, the U.S. soldiers were confronted with a large force of nearly 1,000 state militia troops reinforced with artillery.
Former Governor Warren Winslow, acting as agent for then Governor John Ellis, negotiated the surrender of the post, which allowed the federal soldiers to leave with their equipment, but forced them to turn over the arsenal’s equipment to the state. By April 27, the Union artillerymen were able to get transportation to Wilmington, and by May 7, the company had arrived at Fort Hamilton in New York City.
During the Civil War, the arsenal manufactured small arms for the Confederacy with machinery shipped there shortly after secession from Harpers Ferry, Va. One of the arsenal’s better-known products was the “Fayetteville Rifle,” a copy of the US 1855 rifle.
Union Major General William T. Sherman captured the arsenal in March 1865, and had the installation destroyed.
U.S. Senator Sam J. Ervin, Jr. of Watergate Fame
On April 23, 1985, former U.S. Senator and Watergate Committee chairman Sam J. Ervin, Jr., died of respiratory failure at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. He was 88.
Born in Morganton, Ervin graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1917 before serving in France during World War I. After earning a law degree from Harvard University in 1922, he returned to his hometown to practice law and, years later, still described himself as an “old country lawyer.”
A Democrat, Ervin won election to three terms in the General Assembly, was appointed to Congress and served on the North Carolina Supreme Court before beginning a 20-year career in the U.S. Senate in 1954. Considered a strict constitutionalist, Ervin defied ideology or party lines. He sat on the committee that censured Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s, led filibusters against civil rights laws while simultaneously advocating for civil liberties in the 1960s and opposed the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s.
His folksy humor, distinctive accent and Southern charm made “Senator Sam” a national figure during the televised Watergate hearings in 1972-73. Ervin retired in 1974 and again returned to his hometown, where he wrote three books and continued to practice law.
L. L. Polk, Agricultural Reformer
On April 24, 1837, Leonidas LaFayette Polk, founder of The Progressive Farmer and president of the National Farmers’ Alliance, was born in Anson County.
Polk attended Davidson College and served in the Confederate army before advocating for farmers’ rights. In 1877, he was named the state’s first agriculture commissioner by Gov. Zebulon B. Vance.
After founding The Progressive Farmer, one of the nation’s oldest and most widely read agricultural periodicals in 1886, Polk used the publication to promote the creation of a land grant university, separate from the University of North Carolina. In1889, his vision became a reality when what is now N.C. State opened. He also used the Farmer to advocate for the creation what is now Meredith College, founded in 1891.
After helping found the Farmers’ Alliance in North Carolina and assuming a high position in it, Polk became a leader of the new Populist Party, which soon gained strength in the South and the West. He quickly became the Populists’ presidential nominee, but died in June 1892 before the general election.
In 1995, Polk’s house, a two-story gingerbread Gothic structure, was purchased by the Leonidas L. Polk House Foundation and moved to its present location on North Blount Street in Raleigh.
Edward R. Murrow, Legendary Journalist
On April 25, 1908, famed CBS broadcaster Edward R. Murrow was born in Greensboro.
Though their ties to the area were strong, the Murrow family moved to Washington state while Edward was still young. There Murrow enrolled at Washington State College, where he had the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., as president of the National Student Federation.
In 1935, Murrow became “director of talks” for CBS Radio. With tensions mounting in Europe, he was dispatched to Europe two years later. Hitler’s annexation of Austria in 1938 began Murrow’s rise to fame. His broadcasts during the Battle of Britain, beginning each evening with “This is London,” are legendary.
In 1951, Murrow began the series See It Now. His signature on that series was his sign-off: “Good night and good luck.” Perhaps the most noted episode of the program came in March 1954 when Murrow took on Senator Joseph R. McCarthy. The program is credited with significantly contributing to McCarthy’s downfall.
Negotiations at the Bennett Place
On April 26, 1865, the largest troop surrender of the Civil War took place on farm of James and Nancy Bennett in what was then Orange County.
Ten days earlier two worn adversaries, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman and Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, along with their escorts, rode out to meet and negotiate the terms for the surrender. By chance, the Bennett farm was located halfway between the Union forces positioned in Raleigh and the Confederate forces encamped in and around Greensboro.
The two generals asked permission to use the farmhouse to conduct their meeting. The Bennett family, already touched by the war with the loss of both of their sons and a son-in-law, retreated to the separate kitchen building to allow the generals to use the house.
After several days of negotiations, which were complicated by the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, Johnston surrendered his army. Johnston’s forces included all Confederate troops in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, nearly 90,000 soldiers in all. The mustering out of the Confederate army took place in Greensboro in early May, where paroles were issued to the soldiers.
Bennett Place became a State Historic Site in 1961.
Benjamin Duke and the “Dukes of Durham”
On April 27, 1855,Benjamin N. Duke was born on the Duke family farm north of Durham.
Often sickly as a child, Duke didn’t let his health get in the way of helping with the family tobacco business that began shortly after the end of the Civil War. He became a partner in the business when it was incorporated in 1878, and became treasurer of the American Tobacco Company in 1890 when the Duke organization became part of that enterprise.
Duke was the primary member of the family engaged in setting up Erwin Mills, the Dukes’ foray into textiles, and he went onto to serve as president of a number of the family’s other holdings.
Not as able a businessman as his brother Buck, Duke took to managing his family’s philanthropic efforts after working with Buck to found what is now Duke Energy. After his father financed what would become Duke University, Ben helped steer the school through its early days and was the primary link between the university and the family.
Ill during most of the last two decades of his life, Duke gave large portions of his fortune to his wife and children before dying in 1929.
Duke Homestead State Historic Site interprets the early home, factories and farm where Duke family first grew and processed tobacco.
“Jimmy V.” Died of Cancer
On April 28, 1993, Jim Valvano died of cancer at the age of 47. Valvano was born in Queens, New York, played basketball at Rutgers University and had several coaching positions before coming to North Carolina State as head coach in 1980. In a series of inspiring and improbable last minute victories, he led the Wolfpack to the championship of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament in 1983. Sports Illustrated included the achievement as one of the top 10 sporting events of the 20th century.
In 1992, Valvano was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In the final months of his life, he helped establish the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, whose motto, “Don’t Give Up…Don’t Ever Give Up!” reflects Valvano’s eternal optimism. His last public appearance occurred when he received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage from ESPN in March1 993.
The broadcast of his inspirational speech at the ESPY awards ceremony has become an annual tradition on the network and has helped the V Foundation raise over 120 million dollars for cancer research – a fitting legacy to a man who inspired a nation both on and off the basketball court.
NASCAR Great Dale Earnhardt
On April 29, 1951, Dale Earnhardt was born in Kannapolis. His father Ralph, was a competitive driver on the NASCAR Modified, Sportsman and Grand National circuits. Following in his father’s footsteps, Earnhardt dropped out of school in ninth grade to pursue a career in racing.
Earnhardt made his stock car debut in 1975 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, finishing 22nd. He drove sporadically, without a full-time sponsor until 1979, when Richard Osterlund chose him for his team. He won at Bristol in his 16thstart, and went on to place in the top five in 11 races during the season. His performance earned him Rookie of the Year honors. The following year he won the first of the seven Winston Cup Series titles he would win over the course of his life.
Known for his aggressive driving style, and often called “The Intimidator,” Earnhardt dominated the sport through the 1980s and early 1990s. Aside from his seven Winston Cup and three IROC titles, he was also named American Driver of the Year twice and National Motorsports Press Association Driver of the Year five times.
Dale Earnhardt was killed in the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 on February 18, 2001, at the age of 49.
The Siege and Burning of Washington, April 1864
On April 30, 1864, Federal troops partially burned the town of Washington in Beaufort County.
Washington was first occupied by the Federals in March 1862 following the fall of New Bern. Although many of the inhabitants fled before troops arrived, those who remained were generally strong supporters of the Union.
In March 1863, Confederate Maj. Gen. D. H. Hill laid siege to the town in an unsuccessful effort to recover it for the Confederates.
As a result of Brig. Gen. Robert F. Hoke’s capture of Plymouth on April 20, the garrison received orders to evacuate the town on April 26. Hoke’s forces laid siege to Washington on April 27. Beginning that night and continuing for the next three days, Federal troops looted and vandalized the town.
As the last of the troops prepared to board ships on the afternoon of April 30, fires broke out across the town. At least half of the settlement was destroyed, leaving many of the inhabitants destitute and homeless.
The conduct of the departing Federal garrison was harshly condemned by both the Confederates and by Brigadier General Innis Palmer, Federal commander of the District of North Carolina.