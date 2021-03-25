Verrazzano Anchors Off the Carolina Coast
On March 25, 1524, an expedition under Giovanni da Verrazzano anchored off the Outer Banks.
The voyage marked the first European exploration of the North Carolina coast. Verrazzano sought a northward sea route to Asia’s lucrative markets on behalf of Francis I of France.
Usually identified as a native of Florence, Verrazzano was a navigator before being commissioned by King Francis to look for a new route to Asia in 1523. He reached the North American coast with one of his four original vessels sometime in March 1524, and probably first explored the Bogue Banks area.
After a brief excursion southward he returned and explored the Outer Banks, anchoring twice and encountering some of the native peoples when going on land. The geography convinced him that the Outer Banks were an isthmus beyond which lay the Pacific.
After leaving what’s now North Carolina, Verrazzano explored the coasts of New York, Rhode Island and Maine. He returned to France convinced that these more northward shores were part of one continent distinct from Asia.
Although he was the first European to explore much of the North American coast, his findings were not immediately followed up on by other explorers. On a later voyage to the Caribbean, he was killed and eaten by Carib Indians.
Charles Eden Dies Near the Town Named in His Honor
On March 26, 1722, Governor Charles Eden died. Shortly after Eden’s death, the town nearest his home, known as “the Town on Queen Anne’s Creek”, was renamed Edenton in his honor.
Eden was governor of North Carolina during a period of progressive changes. Although there are few surviving records, he is generally credited with the improvements made during his administration. Eden’s early life is even more of a mystery than his colonial career. There are no records of his activities, public or private, prior to his 1713 appointment to become the governor of North Carolina.
An assembly that Eden called in 1715 passed various far reaching governmental reforms. The contemporary legal code was revised, taking aim at widespread disturbances that occurred during previous administrations.
With the objective of enhancing trade, immigration and communication, several transportation issues were addressed, including plans to improve existing roads, build new roads and establish shipping channels. Though a a leader in his church and a devout Anglican, Eden was tolerant of religious diversity and ensured that the colony’s laws reflected that.
In 1889 Eden’s remains and gravestone were moved to St. Paul’s Churchyard in Edenton.
Modernist Giant George Matsumoto
On March 27, 1950, George Matsumoto was licensed to practice architecture in North Carolina. Known for his Modernist designs, Matsumoto was one of the founding faculty members of N.C. State’s School of Design in 1948. Born in 1922, he grew up in San Francisco. He studied architecture at the University of California at Berkeley, Washington University in Saint Louis and Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan.
In 1952, Matsumoto began construction of his own house in Raleigh, extending the living space visually into the wooded hillside. The Matsumoto House, a designated Raleigh Historic Landmark, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
He returned to San Francisco in 1961 to teach at Berkeley, and later opened a successful private practice with commissions in commercial, educational and recreational work as well as campus and community planning. He was elected a fellow of the American Institute of Architects.
North Carolina has the third largest collection of Modernist houses in America, a residential building style initiated by Matsumoto. The George Matsumoto papers and drawings are now held by N.C. State’s D. H. Hill Library.
Körner’s Folly, Architectural Wonder in Kernersville
On March 28, 1880, Körner’s Folly opened to the public.
Furniture designer, decorator and painter Jule Gilmer Körner began construction on the building in 1878 as a showcase for his work. He continually added new designs to the house, and when he died in 1924 renovation plans were found on his drawing table.
The elegant structure on Main Street in Kernersville has 22 rooms spread over three floors and seven levels. No two parts of the house are exactly alike. Ceiling heights range from 5 ½ to 25 feet; there are 15 fireplaces, numerous cubbyholes and trap doors, and a unique air distribution system with pivoting windows. Körner also built a house on the property for Clara, the servant who raised him. Born a slave, she was purchased by his Quaker father to give her freedom.
In addition to being used a residence and being open for tours, the building has long legacy as a performing arts venue for the Triad community. Körner’s wife Polly Alice established the Juvenile Lyceum in the building in 1896 so that children in the community had a space to stage performances. In 1897, Jule renovated the third floor billiard room into a theater space adorned with cupid-themed murals painted by Caesar Milch. Called Cupid’s Park Theater is said to be the first private little theater in America, and is still used for community productions.
Körner’s Folly continues to be open to the public to this day.
Championship Win #1 for Dean Smith
On March 29, 1982, UNC basketball Coach Dean Smith and his Tar Heels won the school’s first national title since 1957. The Tar Heels took on the Georgetown University Hoyas in New Orleans in final game in the National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament that year.
Expectations for the Tar Heels were high since the team lost in the NCAA championship game the previous year. The star power of the 1982 UNC team also raised the hopes of fans with key players Sam Perkins and James Worthy returning from the previous season and being joined by freshman guard Michael Jordan.
The game was close the entire time. The team in the lead was never ahead by more than a few points, with both teams going back and forth the whole night. With 32 seconds left in the game, the Tar Heels were behind. Smith called for a time out, and whatever was said in huddle seemed to work, because when the Tar Heels took the court again Jordan took a jump shot giving them the lead and the win at 63 to 62.
Smith coached the UNC Tar Heels for a total of 36 seasons and took the team to the NCAA tournament 25 times; he earned one more national championship title in 1993 and 17 ACC titles.
The Feds Take Control of the Dismal Swamp Canal
On March 30, 1929, the federal government acquired the Dismal Swamp Canal for $500,000.
Originally authorized by the General Assembly in 1790, a private company which used slave labor was hired to construct the canal. Work began in 1793, and though the canal was finished by 1805, only small boats could traverse its course.
Between 1839 and the beginning of the Civil War, the canal was widened and deepened. A system of locks were built so that ships could be raised or lowered in the waterway. The locks were improved with masonry, enabling larger boats to pass through. Between 1896 and 1899, the masonry locks were replaced with timber ones. During the Civil War, the canal fell into disrepair but it reopened in 1899.
Today, the canal runs 19 miles long, 60 feet wide and nine feet deep. Supervised by the Army Corps of Engineers, it is part of the Intracoastal Waterway that stretches along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
Vincent Colyer, Freedmen’s Friend
On March 31, 1862, Vincent Colyer was appointed Superintendent of the Poor for the Union’s Department of North Carolina. Stationed in the occupied town of New Bern, Colyer immediately set about employing African Americans as skilled laborers to work on fortifications