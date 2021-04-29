Pitt County Native Dies at Andersonville Prison
On April 29, 1864, 43-year-old Pvt. Howell Turnage, of Company I, 35th United States Colored Troops, died from the effects of chronic diarrhea while incarcerated at the infamous Confederate prison at Andersonville, Georgia.
The Pitt County native was one of three black Union soldiers from North Carolina to die in the prison. A farmer by trade, Turnage enlisted with the 35th USCT, the first black regiment organized in the state, at New Bern in May 1863 for a term of three years. He was captured during Battle of Olustee in northern Florida in February 1864.
Turnage was among the first black prisoners of war to arrive at Andersonville in March 1864, the month after the prison’s opening. Contaminated water supplies and nutritional deficiencies, stemming from the overcrowded nature of the camp, greatly affected the health of the prisoners. The conditions resulted in the deaths of close to 13,000 Union soldiers—a death rate of nearly 30%.
Of the estimated 100 black POWs held at Andersonville, 12 perished during captivity. Two other black North Carolina natives—William Morse and Warren Norfleet—also died of disease at Andersonville. Morse, Norfleet and Turnage are all buried in Andersonville National Cemetery on the former site of the prison.
African Diplomat Denied Service in Raleigh, 1963
On April 30, 1963, Angie Brooks and Allard Lowenstein attempted to have lunch together at two restaurants in downtown Raleigh but were denied service because Brooks was African.
Brooks, Liberia’s United Nations ambassador and a Shaw University graduate, was in Raleigh to deliver a speech at N.C. State University. After the speech, Allard Lowenstein, then a professor at the university, invited the ambassador to lunch.
The pair, with a few students in tow, visited the S & W Cafeteria and Sir Walter Coffee Shop in downtown Raleigh. Despite her diplomatic credentials, Brooks was refused service at both establishments. In fact, the manager at the coffee shop went so far as to say that he would not serve Brooks, but could offer her a job as a cook or a waitress.
The press was on hand to report the story. The incident brought national attention to North Carolina, and Gov. Terry Sanford issued an apology to Brooks on behalf of the state.
Since Lowenstein chose restaurants that were frequented by state officials, many believed he was an agitator who wanted to stir up controversy. Although he was aware that the establishments were segregated, he denied staging the event.
Gas Chamber in Use at Central Prison After 1935
On May 1, 1935, the state Senate approved a bill making lethal gas the method of execution in North Carolina. It replaced electrocution, which was used until that time.
Dr. Charles Peterson, a Spruce Pine physician who served as a member of the General Assembly during the first half of the 20th century, was the primary advocate for the change. The Raleigh News & Observer described bringing about the change as his “pet project.”
Doctors and dentists testified before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Penal Institutions that lethal gas was a more humane method of execution than electrocution, and a bill Peterson authorized was quickly sent to and approved by both houses of the General Assembly.
A lethal gas chamber was constructed at Raleigh’s Central Prison by December 1935, with many across the state seeing the change as a positive technological innovation.
Allen Foster, who had been convicted of rape in Hoke County, was the first to be executed by lethal gas.
His January 1936 execution demonstrated that the change in method was not necessarily a positive one. Because prison officials kept the temperature in the gas chamber near freezing, the gas failed to work effectively and Foster didn’t die for 11 minutes and convulsed violently in the process.
Death row inmates could choose between lethal gas and lethal injection until 1998, when the General Assembly made lethal injection the only method of execution in the state.
Friendly Fire from North Carolinians Killed Stonewall Jackson
On May 2, 1863, Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was wounded by several volleys of gunfire from the 18th North Carolina Troops during the Battle of Chancellorsville in Virginia.
From April 30 to May 6, the Battle of Chancellorsville was fought between the Union Army of the Potomac and the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia in Spotsylvania County, Va. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee sent Jackson and his Second Corps to attack the Union right flank. The attack proved to be successful, and by early evening, the Confederate assault began to lose its momentum.
In an effort to restart the advance, Jackson and his staff rode out on the Plank Road to reconnoiter the Union positions in the darkness. While returning back, Jackson and his staff rode into the picket line of the 18th North Carolina, who opened with successive volleys to a possible attack. Jackson was struck three times. Four members of staff were killed and another three were wounded.
While in the hospital, Jackson contracted pneumonia after the amputation of his left arm, and he died on May 10.
John Harvey, of Harvey’s Point
On May 3, 1775, John Harvey, Speaker of the Assembly, moderator of the Provincial Congress and a politically powerful Revolutionary era leader, died in Perquimans County.
While he had long been of delicate health, he actually died of injuries received from a fall from his horse. He was buried at his home on the shores of the Albemarle Sound in a large tomb that has since washed into the sound. It was last seen, covered in barnacles, in 1908.
Born about 1724 to a privileged family, Harvey entered the political arena by the time he was 21.
He served as a justice, member of the Assembly, speaker of the Assembly and as a member of the revolutionary Committee of Correspondence, the body appointed to communicate with other colonies concerning Crown policies deemed detrimental to America, before the advent of the Revolutionary War.
Harvey first adopted the cause of resistance to the tyrannies of the British Crown after the the British government imposed new taxes on the American colonies under the Townshend Acts.
Historian R. D. W. Connor called Harvey:
Father of the American Revolution in North Carolina
Like their father, two of Harvey’s sons, Thomas and Miles, went on to serve in the Assembly.
Randy Travis and His Route to Country Music Stardom
On May 4, 1959, country music star Randy Travis was born in Union County. Raised on a Marshville turkey farm, Travis began playing guitar at age 10, discovering what would become a lifetime love of country music.
As an adolescent, Travis had several run-ins with the law, and he dropped out of high school at 15.
To help put him back on track, Lib Hatcher, owner of a Charlotte club where Travis performed, adopted him. With her help, Travis focused seriously on his music career and moved to Nashville.
Warner Brothers Records signed Travis in 1985. His first hits included “1982” and “On the Other Hand.” Travis’s second album, Always and Forever, released in 1987, proved his staying power in the country music spotlight.
The authenticity and traditional approach Travis gives to his music distinguishes him as a country music legend. His style is said to be strongly influenced by the legendary Hank Williams. Fellow musicians, including Garth Brooks and Clint Black, now claim they looked to Travis for inspiration.
Travis has won many accolades in his long career including six Grammys, seven Academy of Country Music Awards and nine American Music Awards.
The CSS Albemarle and the Battle of Batchelor’s Bay
On May 5, 1864, the CSS Albemarle crossed Batchelor’s Bay and fought seven Union warships. Upon entering the Albemarle Sound the Confederate ram, under command of Captain J. W. Cooke, and her escort vessels were attacked by four double-ended steamers and three smaller gunboats under Captain Melancton Smith.
The Albemarle opened attack late in the day. Leading the first line of attack was the Union flagship, the Mattabesett.
The Albemarle returned fire, destroying the launch and cutting away some of the standing and running rigging.
The steamer Sassacus then struck the ironclad. The crew of the Albemarle responded with a 100-pound shot through the starboard boiler of the Union vessel and into her wardroom. The scalded men managed to free the ship as they drifted out of range.
All parties then withdrew. Only by throwing butter, lard and bacon into the boilers was it possible for the crew of the Albemarle to raise enough steam to return to Plymouth.