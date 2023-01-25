Cloudy this morning then becoming windy with rain developing this afternoon. High 64F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Greg Poole IV (center with large pair of scissors) cuts the ribbon during a grand opening celebration at the Gregory Poole Equipment Company in Camden on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Gregory Poole is located in the former Randy Brown Motorsports building on U.S. Highway 158 in Camden.
Gregory Poole Equipment Company executive Greg Poole IV speaks during a grand-opening celebration of the company’s newest location in Camden on Wednesday. Founded in Raleigh in 1951, Gregory Poole now has more than 25 locations in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.
CAMDEN — When Randy Brown sold the facility that housed his motorsports business in Camden to Raleigh-based Gregory Poole Equipment Company, the county native thought he had seen the last of the place.
But shortly after the sale Brown became the general manager of Gregory Poole’s newest location on U.S. Highway 158 in Camden. The Caterpillar dealer opened in October but held a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Around 100 people attended the event that included a catered lunch and a tour of the facility.
Founded in Raleigh in 1951, Gregory Poole now has more than 25 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. It employs more than 1,300 people, including 15 in Camden.
Joining Gregory Poole was not on Brown’s radar when he sold the building and closed his business. But he said working for a company that provides key equipment and services to Camden and surrounding counties was appealing.
“The backbone of this rural area is farmers and builders and I want to help Gregory Poole provide support to the community,” Brown said. “I was born and raised right here in Camden and it seemed like a good fit. It all worked out and I am happy to be here.”
Gregory Poole Corporate Marketing Manager Joy Eisner said the company is excited to have Brown leading the Camden operation.
“There is a friendly and familiar face here when people stop by,” Eisner said.
The company provides sales, service, parts and rentals for a variety of equipment needs.
Gregory Poole executive Greg Poole IV said the company is committed to providing stable jobs with good benefits to its employees while providing excellent service to its customers.
“It’s been a smooth process of us coming into town,” Poole said. “We consider this a business-friendly part of North Carolina. We are here to be part of the community, to be a servant and give back where we can.”
Camden Commissioner Ross Munro said Gregory Poole will provide a needed service in northeastern North Carolina.
“Things are happening here in the northeast,” Munro said. “There is no better piece of equipment to make that happen than CAT (Caterpillar). We are very pleased that Gregory Poole chose Camden to make a home in northeast North Carolina.”
Gregory Poole opened for business in Camden last fall after an extensive renovation to the inside of the building.
“We did renovation work from June to October to get this space ready to fit our needs,” Eisner said. “We are really pleased with the way it turned out.”
Poole said of the company’s 25 locations that Camden is the “best looking one.”
“It’s the most retail friendly one,” Poole said. “I wish I was coming in every day and reporting to Randy Brown.’’
Eisner said the company decided to open a branch in Camden because of the growth in the area.
“We are so excited to serve the community here,” Eisner said. “We have a lot of customers in the area that had to travel an hour-and-half, two hours to get parts to their CAT (Caterpillar) machines. We wanted to make that easier for our customers.’’
Eisner said the Camden location has a large inventory of rental construction equipment.
“We rent equipment daily, weekly, monthly depending on the construction needs of our customers,” Eisner said. “We have rentals all the way up to our large bulldozers and dump trucks.”
The workforce at the Camden location includes field technicians that go out into the field to service customer’s equipment, Eisner said.