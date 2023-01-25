CAMDEN — When Randy Brown sold the facility that housed his motorsports business in Camden to Raleigh-based Gregory Poole Equipment Company, the county native thought he had seen the last of the place.

But shortly after the sale Brown became the general manager of Gregory Poole’s newest location on U.S. Highway 158 in Camden. The Caterpillar dealer opened in October but held a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Around 100 people attended the event that included a catered lunch and a tour of the facility.