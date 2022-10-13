Matt White

Hertford native Matt White will perform his stand-up comedy at the Hertford Bay Tap House on Saturday, Oct. 22.

 Oliver Riera/Focus Light Creative

Hertford resident Matt White has gone from distracting classmates at Perquimans County High School to performing stand-up comedy on the stage.

Which is quite an accomplishment for someone who wasn’t looking to do stand-up.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com