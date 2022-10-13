Hertford resident Matt White has gone from distracting classmates at Perquimans County High School to performing stand-up comedy on the stage.
Which is quite an accomplishment for someone who wasn’t looking to do stand-up.
“Well, I never really wanted to be a standup comedian, I wanted to be a comedic actor,” White recalled recently. “I’ve actively used my sense of humor for a long time. I’m quick-witted and I was a class clown growing up.”
White says he was “pretty good” at humor — so good, in fact, he recalls “hardly” ever getting into trouble for his classroom antics.
“I even was able to make a few teachers laugh in the process,” he said.
The comedian regularly entertains locals at the Hertford Bay Tap House in Hertford. He’s got another show coming up on Saturday, Oct. 22.
White said it helps that most of his friends and family members are also funny.
“I learned a lot of do’s and don’ts from watching others. I’m drawn to funny people and they are to me,” he said.
White caught the performing bug in the tenth grade. He would have a number of leading roles in school plays by his senior year.
When White graduated from high school he wanted to pursue a comedic acting career. His heroes at the time included comedians who made it to television or the movies: Jim Carrey, the Wayans brothers, Chris Farley, Tim Meadows and Chris Tucker.
White attended East Carolina University where he studied acting. He auditioned for an improv group on campus but initially didn’t get in. He was told his acting was too much like that of a standup comedian. The critique made him pursue getting accepted into the group even more.
“Once I got into the group, I realized I had no idea what improv was but quickly learned and excelled at it,” White said.
But he says the idea of him pursuing stand-up “kept popping up,” particularly among his friends who thought he’d be good at it.
“So I got tired of people telling me I should try it. I tried it and I haven’t stopped since. Turns out they were right,” said White.
Getting cast in a movie is still one of White’s goals.
“I’ve booked a few commercials, so it’s only a matter of time before I get that break for a movie or show,” he said. “I have representation for acting, as well, so I’m not the only person that believes in me.”
White, who now lives in Raleigh, has made a parody of the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s” theme song. He notes that Will Smith, the star of the “Fresh Prince” TV series, mentions in the original song spending “most of his days” on a playground.
White said he, too, spent a lot of time at a park — Hertford’s Missing Mill Park — when he was growing up, particularly during the summer.
“They had a free lunch program and I was a fat kid so I wasn’t missing any free meals,” he joked.
White said most of the material for his standup comes from his personal experiences and observations.
“I will sprinkle in a topical joke from time to time, but that type of material has a shelf life so, for me it’s better to play off of my experiences,” he said. Creating an arsenal of different types of material is helpful to being able to work in different spots.”
Telling jokes about yourself or your own experiences also seems safer these days. According to White, audiences are becoming more and more sensitive about topical material. Some audience members take jokes too seriously and want to come up onstage and confront comedians physically.
White said he’s been “putting on my writer’s hat” lately and challenging himself to “write about stuff that I don’t know about, so that I can learn more about it.”
“I think there is something funny in being confidently dumb about situations,” he said. “Starting with nothing is how you are able to build and obtain something.”
While White writes all his own material for his stand-up act, he has been collaborating with a fellow writer on TV show pilots, web series and sketches.
“We wrote a show idea loosely based around my driver’s ed instructor,” he said. “Which got me thinking about doing shows in my hometown. Inspiration is all around us, we just have to do something with it.”
White said he looks forward to “providing laughter to places that don’t have it.”
“I know comedy is subjective, but choosing to have fun is a choice,” he said. “People that come out with the mindset to have fun are rarely disappointed. Comics are great at reading the energy in a room, so sometimes what you give out you will get back in return.”
White’s show at the Hertford Bay Tap House at 107 West Grubb St., Hertford, on Oct. 22 begins at 9 p.m. The cover charge is $10.