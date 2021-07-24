Maggie Williams, daughter of Jeff and Bonita Williams of Perquimans County, has received $1,000 for being named the 2021-22 recipient of the Lewis Smith Perquimans County Agricultural Scholarship.
This is the second year Williams has received the honor. She was recognized by the local Perquimans Extension Staff and Advisory Council at its June 29 meeting.
During the meeting, Williams talked about her life as a first-year student on the N.C. State University campus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coastal Cattlemen to meet
The Coastal Carolina Cattlemen’s Association will meet for a Dutch supper at Captain Bob’s Restaurant in Hertford Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. Dr. Garrett Edwards of the Oaks Veterinary Clinic will discuss the latest animal diseases in the area.
Those planning to attend should contact the Perquimans Extension office at 252-426-5428 by Monday, Aug. 2, or sign up online at https://go.ncsu.edu/ccca2021.
Baugher leaving Extension for Pa.
Nettie Baugher, the commercial horticulture area agent for Gates, Chowan, and Perquimans counties, will be leaving Extension and moving to Pennsylvania to take a job on her family's farm. Her last day with Extension will be Friday.
Baugher said she is very grateful for her time in North Carolina and for the chance "to work in a community of people who have been so warm and welcoming to her."
Those with questions about commercial horticulture issues should call the Gates County Extension Center at (252)357-1400 after Friday, and staff there will direct you to someone who can assist you.
Wood leaving 4-H, moving to Raleigh
Perquimans County 4-H Agent Meredith Wood is saying farewell to 4-H and plans to relocate to the Raleigh area to be closer to family. Her last day with the Perquimans Extension Center is Friday.
Wood, who worked in Perquimans for the past six years, said she is grateful for her time in the county "and the opportunity to work closely with so many youth." She said she "planted her roots in the community and worked hard to create lasting relationships that shaped her career and will continue to do so in the future."
Wood thanked local residents "for their love and support" and said she "will certainly miss working in one of the best communities in the state."
For those with assistance with 4-H matters after Friday, call the Perquimans Extension Center at 252-426-5428.
Master Gardener applications available
Extension Master Gardener program applications are now being accepted. The N.C. State Extension Master Gardener program is a training opportunity for interested volunteers. Participants apply for, and participate in a 40-hour training program, followed by a 40-hour volunteer internship. Attendance is required and the fee is $115, includes materials
Classes will be offered in Edenton on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept 14, through Dec. 14. Some classes are remote and local travel is required. Apply online at go.ncsu.edu/cgpemgapplication.