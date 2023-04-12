Perquimans County High School senior Victoria Williamson, shown with Freda Nelson (left) and Wallace Nelson (right), is the first recipient of the $1,000 Tony Key English/Language Arts and Fine Arts Scholarship. Williamson plans to attend the University of Lynchburg next fall and study English and literature in pursuit of a communications degree and minor in journalism.
A Perquimans County High School senior who plans to attend the University of Lynchburg next fall is the first recipient of a new college scholarship named for a beloved Hertford resident killed in a vehicle crash in Virginia earlier this year.
Victoria Williamson, who plans to study English and literature in pursuit of a communications degree and minor in journalism, was recently presented the $1,000 Tony Key English/Language Arts and Fine Arts Scholarship.
According to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Williamson is a dually enrolled student at Perquimans High School and College of The Albemarle. She is a scholar athlete, Beta Club member, and is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Government and Rotary Interact Club. She also has earned numerous athletic awards in volleyball.
The Tony Key scholarship was launched by Wallace and Freda Nelson and Frank and Roberta Heath following the death of their friend Tony Key, 69, who was killed Feb. 12 in a two-vehicle collision on South George Washington Highway in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Nelsons and Heaths funded the first Key scholarship presented to Williamson.
The Perquimans Schools Education Foundation, which is administering the Key scholarship, received more than $10,000 to endow the scholarship. As a result, the annual scholarship going forward will be in the amount of the endowment’s annual earnings.
According to the foundation, donations to the endowment were received from across the state, including Hertford, Elizabeth City, Edenton, Lexington and Raleigh, many with notes of appreciation for establishing a fund in Key’s memory. “There were notes of the valued friendships they held with Tony and the loss they felt since his tragic death,” the foundation said.
According to Foundation’s Executive Director Brenda Lassiter, a donor-named, endowed scholarship can be established with a minimum commitment of $10,000. Earnings from the endowment can then be used to provide an annual scholarship to a PCHS graduate.
Anyone else wishing to donate to the Tony Key English/Language Arts and Fine Arts Scholarship may do so within the next few weeks by sending contributions to PCSF, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC. 27944. Earmark the check “TONY.”