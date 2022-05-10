...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s closing of Woodland Church Road between 337 and 346 Woodland for a pipe replacement project continues through Friday. The closing is 1.2 miles from U.S. Highway 17 before Body Road. Cartwright Swamp Road will be used for the detour.
FRIDAY
Carolina Moon Theater
The Carolina Moon Theater will present four performances of “The Wild Women of Windale,” a comedy about three women at a crossroads in their lives Friday and Saturday, and Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available online at Carolinamoontheater.org.
MAY 18
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MAY 22
Women’s Day 2022
First Baptist Missionary Church will host its Women’s Day program at 211 Hyde Park St., Hertford, at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Diane Barrino.
JUNE 2
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.