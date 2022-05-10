TODAY

Woodland Road closed

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s closing of Woodland Church Road between 337 and 346 Woodland for a pipe replacement project continues through Friday. The closing is 1.2 miles from U.S. Highway 17 before Body Road. Cartwright Swamp Road will be used for the detour.

FRIDAY

Carolina Moon Theater

The Carolina Moon Theater will present four performances of “The Wild Women of Windale,” a comedy about three women at a crossroads in their lives Friday and Saturday, and Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available online at Carolinamoontheater.org.

MAY 18

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MAY 22

Women’s Day 2022

First Baptist Missionary Church will host its Women’s Day program at 211 Hyde Park St., Hertford, at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Diane Barrino.

JUNE 2

Golf Scramble

The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.