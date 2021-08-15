The Kim Hunter Daughtery/Hertford Grammar School team placed first in the recent Perquimans County Schools Foundation Golf Tournament that raised $11,000 for school programs and projects.
The C&L Concrete/Teach’s Lair team placed second and Clear Water Pools team placed third in the 17th annual tournament held at the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation. Sixty-eight golfers took part in this year's tournament.
Each year the challenge for golfers is more than a hole-in-one, an eagle or a birdie.
“The challenge is to improve educational opportunities for local students,” said Foundation President Dina Hurdle. “This tournament is a way we are able to devote time and resources to improve education for students in our local schools.”
According to the foundation, tournament proceeds fund innovative learning experiences and opportunities such as swim lessons for all kindergarten students, field trips for students, scholarships and cultural arts events.
Corporate sponsors for the event included Pierce Group Benefits, Smithfield Grain, Stifel, McLean and PNC.
In addition, there were 33 hole sponsors, 17 team sponsors, Johnson Lambe Company, Pepsi and Chick-Fil-A.
Contributions to th foundation can be made to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. For more information,contact Brenda Lassiter at 252-426-5741.