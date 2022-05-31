Eighteen of the 257 students graduating from College of The Albemarle this spring were from Perquimans County.

The Perquimans COA graduates and their degrees include:

• Darrick William Allen — Associate in science degree

• Kathryn Elizabeth Christian — Associate in arts degree

• Prentis R. Davis — Diploma in air conditioning, heating & refrigeration technology

• Chloe Faye DeWeese — Associate in arts degree 

• Tiffany Louise Felton — Associate in arts degree

• Sarah Lynne Harris — Associate in applied science degree, emergency medical science

• Allison Marie Hobbs — Associate in arts degree

• Gary Wayne Jordan Jr. — Associate in applied science degree, emergency medical science, Bridge program

• Brandy Nicole Russell — Diploma, medical assisting program

• Jaden Riley Sawyer — Associate in arts degree

• Kinsey Grace Sawyer — Associate in arts degree

• Benjamin Joel Smith — Associate in arts degree

• Crystal S. Spear — Associate in applied science degree in nursing

• Jordan Arin Stokely — Associate in arts degree

• Kevin Patrick Wall — Associate in arts degree

• Carl Jeffrey Wilson Jr. — Associate in applied science degree, emergency medical science, Bridge program

• Kathryn Mary Wilson — Associate in arts degree

• Chelsea Denise Worley — Associate in applied science degree in nursing