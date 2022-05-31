18 from county graduate from COA From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 31, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eighteen of the 257 students graduating from College of The Albemarle this spring were from Perquimans County.The Perquimans COA graduates and their degrees include:• Darrick William Allen — Associate in science degree• Kathryn Elizabeth Christian — Associate in arts degree• Prentis R. Davis — Diploma in air conditioning, heating & refrigeration technology• Chloe Faye DeWeese — Associate in arts degree • Tiffany Louise Felton — Associate in arts degree• Sarah Lynne Harris — Associate in applied science degree, emergency medical science• Allison Marie Hobbs — Associate in arts degree• Gary Wayne Jordan Jr. — Associate in applied science degree, emergency medical science, Bridge program• Brandy Nicole Russell — Diploma, medical assisting program• Jaden Riley Sawyer — Associate in arts degree• Kinsey Grace Sawyer — Associate in arts degree• Benjamin Joel Smith — Associate in arts degree• Crystal S. Spear — Associate in applied science degree in nursing• Jordan Arin Stokely — Associate in arts degree• Kevin Patrick Wall — Associate in arts degree• Carl Jeffrey Wilson Jr. — Associate in applied science degree, emergency medical science, Bridge program• Kathryn Mary Wilson — Associate in arts degree• Chelsea Denise Worley — Associate in applied science degree in nursing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Science Applied Science Technology University Linguistics Education Program Graduate Diploma Prentis R. Davis Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesOver the moon: Couple satisfying Hertford's sweet toothSheriff arrests woman on attempted first-degree murder, assault with deadly weapon, burglary chargesPerquimans woman jailed on charges of 1st degree attempted murder, burglary (copy)Hertford, HH to launch 'SML' flea marketMother files lawsuit in son's car chase deathScott, Sawyer, Story, Christian, Nixon, Leary win scholarshipsNative hopes new market can help revitalize Pea RidgeStrong first half lifts Lady Pirates to 4th round of 1A NCHSAA playoffsLegion Post 126 to host Memorial Day observance MondayRoberson spokesman: Smith win dooms GOP's hopes in 1st District ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.