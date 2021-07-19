The 2021 Thomas Gregory Skinner Scholarships have been awarded to five Perquimans County students.
This year’s winners include: Carlton Baker, Katelyn Sharber, Erin Thomas, Jenna Ward and Kaitlyn Ward.
Skinner was born near Hertford on January 22, 1842, and died Dec. 22, 1907, in Baltimore. He was educated at the Belvidere Academy, Horner Military School in Oxford, and entered the University of North Carolina in 1858. He withdrew in 1861 and joined the Confederate Army.
After the war, he came back to Hertford to practice law. He was elected to the North Carolina General Assembly, serving in both the House and Senate.
In December 1955, Skinner’s family established the Skinner Memorial Scholarship in his honor, and each year it’s awarded to students in the Perquimans County Schools by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hertford.