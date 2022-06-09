The Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club awarded a total of $11,500 in scholarship money last month to six graduating Perquimans County high school seniors and two prior scholarship recipients. The club also awarded a $1,500 Women in Transition grant to a local social services worker studying for her associate in arts degree.
This year’s scholarship recipients included Allison Hobbs, Hannah Henry, Symiaya Leary, Jada Modlin, Jayden Sawyer, Tamia Mallory. The two prior awardees also receiving scholarship money this year are Tiffany Mathis and Natalie Corprew.
According to the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club, Hobbs attended Northeast Academy for Aerospace & Advanced Technologies where she was ranked first in her class with a grade-point average of 4.7. Along with her high school diploma, Allison graduated with an associate degree. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and pursue a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene.
Henry is graduating with a 3.5 GPA, achieved honors in animal science I & II, and aquaculture I. A dual enrolled student at both Perquimans County High School and College of The Albemarle, Henry will attend CVCC, a program partnering with COA, to obtain her certificate in dental assisting. She is the first member of her family to attend college.
Leary earned a 4.16 GPA at Perquimans High School and maintains a 4.0 GPA at COA. She made the COA President’s list in spring 2021 and was the Hertford Rotary Club Student of the Month in November. She plans to attend North Carolina Central University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Her goal is to become a physical therapist.
Modlin earned a GPA of 4.07 and will be attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa this fall to obtain a master’s degree in kinesiology. Her goal is to become a licensed physical therapist. She decided on the career after experiencing her first sports injury. She hopes to open her own rehabilitation practice so she can help others who suffer sports-related injuries. She was a student-athlete for four years and has been on the COA President’s List.
Sawyer has a GPA of 4.25 and will attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing.
Sawyer then plans to attend COA to obtain her license in cosmetology so she can open her own business in Perquimans. Sawyer is a North Carolina Academic Scholar and was a dual enrolled student at both PCHS and COA.
Mallory earned a GPA of 4.17 and will be attending N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University where she plans to seek a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Her goal is to become a registered nurse and work as a certified neonatal nurse. She also was a dual enrolled student at PCHS and COA. She made the Dean’s List at COA, earned A/B Honors at Perquimans High School, and was a Rotary Student of the Month.
Phyllis Calvano advised that the committee has also given $500 each to two former scholarship recipients. The first is Tiffany
Mathis, who received $500 from the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club, has maintained a GPA of 3.35 at Mars Hill University where she is majoring in zoology. Corprew, who also received $500, has maintained a 3.67 GPA at UNC-Chapel Hill where she is majoring in exercise and sport science and minoring in coaching education, while also making the Dean’s List.
The club’s Women In Transition Grant recipient this year is Rebecca Toy Corprew, who has been employed by the Perquimans County Department of Social Services since 2005. Corprew, who works in multiple units at DSS, is currently working studying for her associate in arts degree to qualify for a promotion to fiscal officer. Corprew has made the Dean’s List and has maintained a 3.75+ GPA.
According to the club, the WIT grant will help Corprew, who currently works two part-time jobs as well as her job with DSS, to enroll in the summer session at COA, graduate in December and enroll at Elizabeth City State University in January 2023 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social services.
Started in 2000, the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club has awarded scholarships since 2001 when the first two $600 scholarships were given to high school seniors and $300 was awarded to one student to attend a seminar in Washington, D.C.
Since then, the club has awarded $74,125 in scholarships to students and another $16,200 in WIT grants, club member Penny Byrd said. Counting this year’s awards, the club has now given $103,325 in scholarships and WIT grants.