On a mission to visit 100 counties in one semester, the “NCAE Apple RV” and “We Heart Public Schools” tour are stopping in Perquimans County on Thursday, Feb. 18, to connect with communities, collect stories of success, joys, & concern and share the love for public education — the foundation of learning.
The “We Heart Public Schools” tour is a semester-long campaign to visit every North Carolina county from the mountains to the coast to hear from educators, parents, students and community stakeholders of local public schools and share stories of their success. The “NCAE Apple RV” will also rally supporters to the challenges ahead and steps we can all take to make our public schools some of the best in the nation.
The stops include:
- 8:30-9:30 a.m., Perquimans County Middle School
- 10-11 a.m., Perquimans Central School
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hertford Grammar School
- 2-3 p.m., Perquimans County High School
“Our passion is to make sure we holistically educate ‘every child, every chance, every day,'” says Tammy Miller-White, NCAE member.