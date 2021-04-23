Biggs Awarded Beers Technical/Trade Scholarship

The Mark Winslow Beers “Making a Positive Impact” Scholarship is a new scholarship made available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2021.
This scholarship is funded through the Mark Winslow Beers Endowment established by Dina Beers Hurdle and husband Donald Hurdle in 2020.
Last week, the first-ever $500 scholarship was awarded to Avery Biggs, a senior at PCHS, who is entering the apprentice school at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to learn the trade of welding.
In his essay, he writes: “I believe that the positive impact I make is due to my parents and my support system I had growing up. I was taught to always give and help others. Two special people that impacted my life, and who are no longer with us, are Mr. Pete Hunter and Madelyn Byrum. Mr. Hunter was my biggest fan on the baseball field and Madelyn was a bright ray of sunshine who simply loved everyone. Their presence in my life made me a better person.”
Biggs said he knew he didn’t want to attend four years of college for a desk job. He wanted to learn a trade and then explore opportunities that trade (welding) would provide for him. When he came across the scholarship application for a student attending a technical or trade school he was excited to apply.
Mark Winslow Beers was an alumnus of Perquimans High School who passed away as a 10th grader, at the age of 15. His life positively impacted many people and he lives on in the hearts of many others even today. The Endowment (established in his memory) offers a scholarship annually to a PCHS senior.