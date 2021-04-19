Biggs Receives Christopher Todd Conway Student-Athlete Scholarship

The Christopher Todd Conway Student-Athlete Scholarship is a scholarship opportunity for a baseball player in the PCHS Graduating Class of 2021.
Better known as Chris Conway to his family and friends, he lost his battle to cancer at the age of 39 in January 2016.
Conway was a talented baseball player earning a baseball scholarship to Barton College. Later he leveraged those skills coaching for sports team in Perquimans County. Prior to his death, he made his wishes known that he would like to offer a scholarship to assist a baseball player realize his dream to attend college.
Pirates’ senior Avery Biggs was recently awarded the 2021 Chris Conway Student-Athlete Scholarship Award. He has been accepted to attend the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice School to learn the trade of welding.