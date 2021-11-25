Dr. Anne White, chairwoman of the Perquimans County Board of Education, was recently sworn in as new member of the N.C. School Boards Association’s Board of Directors.
White, who was nominated to join the 31-member NCSBA’s board by its nominating committee, was formally elected to serve on the board during the Delegate Assembly at the NCSBA’s annual conference in Greensboro on Nov. 12.
According to the NCSBA website, the organization “provides advocacy, leadership, and services that enable school boards to govern at the highest level.”
White was first elected to the Perquimans Board of Education in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Her experience as an educator includes serving as a teacher, counselor, career development coordinator, vocational education director, middle school principal and college professor.
White has also served as a volunteer grants writer and program consultant for RHEMA Educational Services for Youth.
She also served as a councilwoman for the town of Hertford and as an adjunct professor at Elizabeth City State University. She also is a volunteer with the local Meals on Wheels program.
White earned a bachelor’s degree in English education and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Tuskegee University. She completed the Principals Executive Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the International Principal’s Program at Vanderbilt University. She earned an educational specialist degree from East Carolina University and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Argosy University.