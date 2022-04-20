The Perquimans County Schools Foundation recently announced the recipients of a number of scholarships offered to Perquimans County High School students.
Mason Byrum, a senior at Perquimans High School, has been named the 2022 London Foundation Scholar for Perquimans County High School and the recipient of the George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship.
Jada Modlin has been awarded the Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson Student-Athlete Scholarship, which is named for two former PCHS graduates and members of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
According to the schools foundation, the London Educational Foundation Scholarship is “one of the most prestigious scholarships” offered to graduating seniors in the Perquimans schools.
“Mason is a highly motivated and talented student who has demonstrated exceptional academic potential and a strong commitment to enhance his personal and leadership potential,” said PCHS Principal Mickey Drew. “He demonstrates impeccable character and is active in school and the community.”
Byrum has been active in Health Occupations Students of America, the National BETA Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America and the Forestburg Ruritan Club.
He plans to attend East Carolina University to pursue a career in the medical field.
The $7,500 renewable London scholarship is valued at $30,000 over four years and recipients must attend an accredited four-year college or university. Recipients may renew the scholarship each year as long as they maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average and pass a review of their overall accomplishments during the academic year.
To be eligible to apply, applicants must have an unweighted GPA of 3.5 and score at least 1200 on the math and language sections of the SAT.
The Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson Student-Athlete Scholarship, created several years ago, is valued at $1,000 and is awarded to a top student-athlete.
Modlin served as an assistant to the athletic director during basketball and football seasons. Besides being a dedicated student, she was active in numerous clubs, athletics, and community activities throughout high school.
Modlin plans to attend the University of Hawaii to study kinesiology (health and exercise science) in her quest to become a physical therapist.
Honeyblue and Tolson created the scholarship in 2020, believing there is no better evidence of a school’s impact than the outcomes and experiences of its graduates.
Both men graduated from PCHS four decades ago but say they never forgot their experiences at the school and the teachers who inspired them and the counselors who helped them navigate the college admissions process.