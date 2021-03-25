Herford, NC (27944)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.