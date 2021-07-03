Jill Cohen, director of career and technical education for the Perquimans County Schools, has been named the Northeast Region Curriculum Instructional Management Coordinator of the Year.
According to the Perquimans schools, curriculum and instructional management coordinators provide assistance and support to career and technical education staff. They help improve the instructional process, document student learning, and improve student outcomes to ensure the success of students in a high-wage, high-skill, or high-demand jobs.
The northeast region is comprised of 19 public school units. During her tenure as director of Perquimans' CTE program, Cohen has expanded it to students in the elementary schools, the district said. In addition, her grant-writing has brought the Perquimans County Schools CTE Program more than $600,000 in instructional programs, professional development and supplies.
"Her vision is to align career pathways at the high school with high demand, high wage regional careers," the district said.
During Cohen's tenure, Perquimans County Schools has achieved local certification for health science, advanced manufacturing, and business support pathways. She also helped the district partner with College of The Albemarle to open a new career pathway in construction and worked with stakeholders in the county to help Perquimans earn “ACT Work Ready Community” status.
Cohen has served in a number of CTE leadership roles in the region. She serves on the NC CTE Advisory Council, College of The Albemarle Advisory Councils for the CTE Pathways, the NC Coastal Studies Education Advisory and participates in NC Works initiatives.
She served on the NC Standards Development Team to create the new, recently approved computer science K-12 standards. She has been honored as the 2009 Teacher of the Year at Perquimans County High School, has been named the CTE Region I CTE Director of the Year, and was a recipient of the NCTIES Outstanding Leadership Award 2019.
Cohen has worked in Perquimans County Schools for 14 years. She began her career with the district as a family and consumer science teacher. She later worked as an instructional facilitator before becoming director of career and technical education.
Cohen will be honored by the NCACTE CIMC division at the CIMC online recognition during the 2021 CTE Virtual Summer Conference.