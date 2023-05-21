Higgins scholarship

Perquimans County High School senior Elizabeth Conway, (center) this year's recipient of the Michael Steven Higgins "Changing the World" Scholarship, is shown with Lisa Higgins, (left) Michael Higgins' mother, (left) and Sharon Lane, owner of Captain Bob’s Restaurant. Conway plans to attend East Carolina University and major in criminal justice.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

A Perquimans County High School senior who hopes to major in criminal justice and one day follow in her father's footsteps as a law enforcement officer is this year's recipient of the Michael Steven Higgins "Changing the World" Scholarship.

Elizabeth Conway was awarded the $1,000 Higgins Scholarship during a recent Perquimans County Schools Foundation event. In addition, she'll receive a $1,000 matching scholarship from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation. Conway plans to attend East Carolina University to pursue a degree in criminal justice. 