Perquimans County High School senior Elizabeth Conway, (center) this year's recipient of the Michael Steven Higgins "Changing the World" Scholarship, is shown with Lisa Higgins, (left) Michael Higgins' mother, (left) and Sharon Lane, owner of Captain Bob’s Restaurant. Conway plans to attend East Carolina University and major in criminal justice.
A Perquimans County High School senior who hopes to major in criminal justice and one day follow in her father's footsteps as a law enforcement officer is this year's recipient of the Michael Steven Higgins "Changing the World" Scholarship.
Elizabeth Conway was awarded the $1,000 Higgins Scholarship during a recent Perquimans County Schools Foundation event. In addition, she'll receive a $1,000 matching scholarship from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation. Conway plans to attend East Carolina University to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
Conway is a dually enrolled student at Perquimans County High School and College of The Albemarle, is a member of BETA, student government, Interact and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also is an officer in FFA and a member of the PCHS cheerleading squad. She's also active in her community and school and volunteers for many organizations, according to the foundation.
In her scholarship essay, Conway wrote about her late father and the impact he had on her and others.
“My dad would drive me to school in his undercover police car every morning and he told me how he investigated crimes and worked undercover with the NC State Bureau of Investigations,” she wrote. “My father died at the age of 39 when I was only 10 years old. As I grew older and reminisced on my father and his impact on the world, I started looking into the career path by interviewing an SBI agent. It was soon abundantly clear to me I would follow in my dad’s footprints.”
To qualify for the Higgins scholarship, applicants must maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average and be pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies and a career in either law enforcement, the law, or security — lawyer, law enforcement officer, forensic scientist, Homeland Security agent, correctional officer, crime scene analyst and Drug Enforcement agent are examples — or some other occupation that serves others.
The Higgins scholarship Conway was awarded is named for a 2016 graduate of Perquimans County High School and graduate of ECU who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in security studies. Higgins was serving as an intern in the N.C. State Highway Patrol’s college internship program when he was tragically killed in the line of duty while riding as a passenger in a law enforcement vehicle.
The scholarship fund was initiated by Bobby and Sharon Lane of Captain Bob’s BBQ & Seafood Restaurant following Higgins' death. Michael’s family then took the lead to ensure the fund reached endowment status by promoting the scholarship at community events.
In 2021, Donnie and Amy Tinsley of The Dance Company of Hertford organized a 5K Rhythm Run and raised $6,500 for the scholarship. The fund, now valued at more than $13,000, has been invested with a local financial institution and is a perpetual fund, using only the earnings each year to award a scholarship.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael Steven Higgins Scholarship Fund, c/o Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944 or placed in the Memorial Box at Captain Bob’s BBQ & Seafood Restaurant in Hertford.