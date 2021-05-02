Corprew Named Byrum & Markham Scholarship Recipient

Natalie Corprew, a senior at Perquimans County High School, recently received the Madelyn Marie Byrum “Those Who Give Back” Scholarship of $1,000 and the Esther Winslow Markham UNC-CH Scholarship of $500.
Corprew wrote in her application, “As an accelerated and hardworking student, my parents have always told me to put God, academics and family first and the rest would fall into place.”
Corprew is an all-conference/all-region athlete, a member of the Beta and Rotary Interact Clubs, a Perquimans High School Scholar Athlete and is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Natalie is an exemplary leader, student and young lady. She is a role model throughout the school and community and I am excited to see her accomplishments at UNC-CH,” Principal Mikey Drew said.
Corprew says she is well prepared for UNC-CH, writing that the academic opportunities at Perquimans High have been phenomenal.
“I’ve been able to prepare myself for college and understand what professors expect from students,” she said.
Corprew is the daughter of Tim and Kristy Corprew.