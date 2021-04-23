Denson Awarded 5K Chapley Scholarship

Maci Denson, daughter of John and Jill Denson, was recently award the Thomas and Mary Chapley Scholarship.
The $5,000 scholarship is given by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Chapley to assist a PCHS graduate as they head to college.
Qualifications for the scholarship include that scholarship recipient must attend a college or university located at least 50 miles from Hertford, a GPA of 3.0 or better, good attendance and no discipline issues.
Denson is active in sports, Interact Club, FCA, FFA, Beta club and a number of leadership activities. She will attend UNC-CH to study chemistry. She plans to become a Pharmacist and return to Perquimans County to work in a local pharmacy or hospital.
Denson writes in her application, “I am excited to further my education in chemistry at UNC-CH. I will possess the same work ethic at college that allowed me to get accepted into UNC-CH. I am grateful and excited for this opportunity.”