Denson Earns first Shelby Spruill (STEM) Student Athlete Scholarship

The Shelby Spruill (STEM) Student Athlete Scholarship is a new scholarship made available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2021.
Spruill was a 5-sport athlete at Perquimans High School and graduated as Valedictorian of her Class in 2014. She continued her education as a pre-med student at Western Carolina University and is currently attending Campbell University for Physician Assistant School.
This $500 scholarship was recently awarded to PCHS senior Maci Denson who plans to attend UNC-CH to study chemistry in hopes of becoming a pharmacist.
When presented the award, Denson said “I am excited to receive this scholarship award. Shelby was always a positive role model for me when I was younger. We both were catchers for the Lady Pirates and she inspired me greatly.”
Shelby offered congratulations through an email to Maci, closing by saying “I will be cheering you on throughout your educational journey. It will not be easy but it will be worth it, as nobody can take away your education and it will open numerous doors for you.”
Recipients of this scholarship must be at least a 2-sport athlete, maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher and be entering a STEM related field of study.