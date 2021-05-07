Denson & Pierce awarded The Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship

The Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship is a new $500 scholarship award to promote awareness and safety of young female students.
Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome (also called “mTSS”) is a rare but serious condition that affects many systems in your body at once. It is caused by the release of toxins from an overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus, which is found in many women’s bodies. Wearing a tampon can sometimes be an ideal place for the bacteria to grow. The condition is serious, but with immediate medical attention, it is also curable. Without treatment, it can be fatal.
This new scholarship was made available to a PCHS female senior for the first time in 2021 and is being supported by the family of Abby Todd who nearly lost her life to this illness in October 2020.
This year’s recipients are Maci Denson and Greyson Belle Pierce. Both submitted essays as a part of the scholarship process. Both seniors received a $500 award.
Denson plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to major in chemistry. She is a dually enrolled student at PCHS and College of the Albemarle. She maintains a GPA of 4.637 and is active in sports, clubs and leadership activities at Perquimans High School. She works part-time and volunteers at the local elementary time to mentor younger students. Denson’s future goal is to become a pharmacist and open her own Pharmacy. Maci is the daughter of John and Jill Denson.
Pierce plans to attend Elizabeth City State University and major in aviation. Her future goals are to graduate flight school and join the military as an officer. She says she wants to bridge the gap in the airline industry for women, citing only 5% of pilots are women.
Pierce holds a 4.673 GPA at PCHS, is dually enrolled at College of the Albemarle, is active in sports, clubs and community. She volunteers with the Homeless Feeding in Elizabeth City and Food Bank. Pierce is the daughter of Wade Pierce and Wendy Pierce.