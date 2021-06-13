Durants Neck Ruritan Club Awards $6K in Scholarships

The Durants Neck Ruritan Club awarded four scholarships this year to Madison Jennings, Atavia Mallory, Katelyn Sharber, and Clayton White.
Total value of the scholarships is $6,000 with student receiving $1,500. The scholarships were presented by Club President Joyce Gurganus on June 10, 2021.
Jennings completed her freshman year at Elizabeth State University. She plans to continue her studies at UNC Asheville where she will complete the prerequisite courses before pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Mallory completed her freshman year at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and will return this fall to continue her studies. Upon completion she plans to pursue a doctorate in occupational therapy and looks forward to helping those who are less fortunate.
Sharber completed her freshman year at East Carolina University where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. It was no surprise when we discovered that she could be found volunteering her time to help staff the mass vaccination clinic at the Perquimans County Recreation Center along with several Ruritan Club members.
White finished his freshman year at North Carolina State University where he is pursuing a degree in Agriculture Engineering. When he is not working on the family farm you can find Clayton volunteering with the local fire department. He plans to return to the area and work in the field of agriculture.
The scholarships are made possible due to the Club’s fundraisers. In May the Club conducted a Chicken & BBQ Fundraiser. Over 700 plates were served drive up style.
The club will conduct its annual fundraiser auction on July 31. Event will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the last item is sold. The auction will again be conducted by Spenser and Melissa of Corner Market Auctions.
More than 250 items will be auctioned including a vehicle, trailers, power tools, kayaks, and much more. Due to Covid, the club was not able to conduct either the auction or the Chicken & BBQ fundraiser in 2020.
Therefore, the club is hoping for a big turnout of support at the auction. Our club has a new Facebook page. Search for Durants Neck Ruritan Club and you will find it. Links and information on the club’s activities and fundraisers can be found on our Face Book page.
In addition to scholarships, the club supports the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, Senior Bingo, Project Patriot, the Food Bank of the Albemarle, and much more.