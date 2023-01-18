Elizabeth City State University has been awarded a grant of more than $300,000 to improve online tracking of sex trafficking.
Shyamal Das, an ECSU sociology professor and program coordinator for the university’s degree in homeland security, explained this week that he and some of his students are working to develop a computer model that will help police identify women who might be victims of sex trafficking.
Das’ co-principal investigator in the project is Sambit Bhattacharya, a computer scientist at Fayetteville State University. Das previously taught at Fayetteville State.
The $342,076 grant was awarded through George Mason University and is funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
A press release from ECSU noted that human trafficking victimizes more than 25 million people worldwide, of which about one-fifth are sex trafficking victims.
The research at ECSU and FSU is focused on analyzing both images and text on sites that may be linked to sex trafficking.
“We are trying to do something that will do both at one time,” Das said, explaining it’s something that really hasn’t been done before. He said Bhattacharya’s expertise in artificial intelligence is key to the project. Das’ own contribution is focused on identifying factors that might be subtle or less obvious indicators pointing to sex trafficking.
“The novel approach will combine my work as a social scientist with that of Dr. Bhattacharya, a computer scientist, as well as an industry expert and use cross model detection to hopefully curb this zero-tolerance industry that impacts the lives of families,” Das said in a statement released by ECSU.
“Our goal is to develop an architectural model for web-based technologies that can be used in the future,” he continued. “We hope to combine artificial intelligence and algorithms since a majority of sex trafficking exchanges begin online through internet exchanges and on the dark web.”
The information can be provided to police, who can conduct their own investigation to determine whether actual evidence of sex trafficking exists, according to Das.
The two-year project is set to run through June 2024.
Das said sex trafficking can involve people being smuggled into the United States from other countries, but it also occurs within the country itself. People are also taken from one state to another in sex trafficking, he said.
A couple of computer industry professionals also are assisting with the research, according to Das.
The research could be just the tip of an iceberg. Das currently is working on an application for an even larger grant that would involve both ECSU and FSU.
Das said there are websites that are basically fronts for sex trafficking operations. In addition, sex traffickers also operate within the framework of otherwise legitimate websites, including some online dating sites.
There are thousands of sites online that sex traffickers use to further their operations, Das said.
Das said the research can have practical results helping keep people safe.
“The potential social impact of this technology is great — it will save lives, especially young girls and boys who are often the targets of sex traffickers,” Das said. “This could have a powerful influence on our society and shape future research that can be used to assist other agencies, such as law enforcement training center, border protection, immigration, and security, and solve other challenges that affect the health, safety and well-being of our communities.”