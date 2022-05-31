EDENTON — A piece of cutting-edge medical research equipment may soon be in the hands of John A. Holmes High School students.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education approved the purchase of an Anatomage Table during its May 3 meeting. It will cost around $105,040.
The table, touted as “the most technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tool for anatomy and physiology education,” is becoming a popular tool for many leading medical schools and institutions.
Students who use it are able to visualize anatomy and body systems on a virtual table as if a cadaver was present.
Holmes interim Principal Josh Davenport told the board that the Anatomage Table offers students opportunities for an “unprecedented level of anatomy research.”
“It allows exploration of human anatomy beyond what any cadaver could offer,” Davenport said. “Students can form a deeper understanding of body systems and prepare them for real-world clinical situations. Everything you see in the textbook is brought to life.”
The Anatomage Table also allows students to visualize pregnancies and full cardiac cycles as well as kinesiology simulations, interaction with joints, ocular applications and renderings for CT and MRI scans.
The virtual cadavers can also be swapped out so students can visualize an elderly man, a teenage boy or a pregnant woman.
Davenport told the board that students will be able to visualize animals and plants on the table, providing help to agriculture science classes.
While it is unclear which Anatomage product will be purchased for the high school, each table will still ship with an array of features.
Davenport hopes that the table will revolutionize the health science department at Holmes.
In fall 2021, health science and agriculture science faculty put the table on a wishlist for the future.
Earlier this year, at a Future Health Professionals conference in Greensboro, Davenport said he got to see the table himself and he was sold on the device.
“The reason we are able to ask for your blessing for the purchase is because our budget is in a once-in-a-career-position to make the purchase,” Davenport said. “The CTE (career and technical education) budget is in a good place because of extra months of employment, which can only be converted to CTE funds and will disappear after the school year.”
Davenport said that after two mid-year resignations, those unspent monies go toward the CTE budget. However, if the money is not spent, it returns to the state.
If purchased now, the table would be delivered and installed in time for the fall semester.
“Prices have come down considerably from where they were,” Davenport said. “The warranty is included in the cost and is a bit pricey, but it is turnkey — if something breaks, you don’t have to send it anywhere, they come to you and can take it back if they can’t fix it at all.”
Board member Ricky Browder asked if other schools in the area have the table or if Holmes would be the first.
“We would probably be the first east of I-95 to purchase it,” Davenport said. “Definitely one of the only districts outside of Wake County. Montgomery County just wrote a grant for one.”
Browder obviously liked what he heard.
“Anything to give our students an advantage over another district, I’d say do it,” Browder said.