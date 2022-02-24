The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored its annual essay contest winners in the Chowan and Perquimans schools.
The chapter honored the student winners at a luncheon held in the Parish House at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton Feb. 9.
American history and good citizenship were the themes of this year's contest, with students writing essays about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a patriot of the American Revolution and the qualities and traits of a good citizen.
Students from the Perquimans and Chowan schools in grades 5-8 were honored for their essays on American history while students from John A. Holmes High School were honored for their essays on revolutionary patriots and good citizenship.
New this year was a Bronze ROTC Medal presented to a JROTC student at Holmes by the DAR National Defense Committee.
After a hearty lunch of lasagna, salad and dessert, students took their turn at the podium, reading their essays (and one student singing for the audience) to an appreciative audience.
The winners of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier essay by grade included: Eliza Grace Jethro, a fifth-grader at Hertford Grammar School; Bennett White, a sixth- grader from Chowan Middle School; Grayson Smith, a seventh-grader at Chowan Middle School; and Mattison Winslow, an eighth-grader at Chowan Middle School.
The winner of the American Revolution essay was Jason Faircloth, a junior at Holmes High. Taking home the prize for best citizenship essay was Amanda Turner, a senior at Holmes.
North Carolina DAR Chapters are geographically divided into eight districts; the Edenton Tea Party Chapter is part of District VIII. At the District VIII level, Jethro placed second at the fifth-grade level; White placed third at the sixth-grade level; and Winslow placed second at the eighth-grade level.
William Gregory, a student at Holmes who is graduating a year early, was awarded the ROTC Bronze Medal at the recommendation of his commanding officer, Lt. Col. Neil Parks. The Bronze ROTC Medal is awarded to either a high school junior or senior in a JROTC program or a graduating junior college student who has participated in ROTC.
Also attending the ceremony were Perquimans County Middle School Principal Laura Moreland, Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter, John A. Holmes High School Principal Josh Davenport, and Chowan Middle School Principal Michelle White. Also attending were DAR State Registrar Candy Roth and the families and friends of the honorees.
Leatha Fischer, chapter recording and corresponding secretary, who also chairs the American History Committee, presented the awards to the winners who wrote their essays on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and American Revolution.
Clara King, chapter chaplain who chairs the Good Citizen Committee, presented Turner her award for her good citizenship essay.
Debbie Spence, who chairs the National Defense Committee, presented the Bronze JROTC Medal to Gregory.