Elliott Named as recipient of Walker & Marjorie Rayburn Scholarship

Carly Elliott was recently introduced to Mr. and Mrs. Walker Rayburn with the announcement of a scholarship award that she refers to as “a blessing”.
Elliott was awarded the $20,000 Rayburn Scholarship for the PCHS Class of 2021. The scholarship is offered through the Walker and Marjorie Rayburn Educational Endowment each year to a graduating senior and follows the recipient through his/her 4-year college experience. Elliott was among several other seniors who were interviewed for the award.
Elliott plans to attend North Carolina State University to earn a degree to become an agricultural educator.
“I want to make a lifelong contribution to educate students about where the things they use every day come from, and to inspire them to have a career in agriculture,” she said.
Elliott says her agricultural teachers continue to have a major impact on her life and inspired her to become an educator.
“They (teachers) always push me to be a better version of myself," she said.
The purpose of the Walker and Marjorie Rayburn (endowed) Scholarship is to provide an opportunity for a graduate of Perquimans County High School to attend a college at least 50 miles away from home. This a need-based scholarship and is $5,000 for four years ($20,000) for a qualifying student.
Elliott has been active in FFA, Rotary Interact, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club and on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams throughout her tenure in high school. She is the daughter of Charles and Nicole Elliott of Hertford.