Elliott Receives Crawford Science Scholarship

Asha J. Elliott, a Perquimans County High School senior, was recently awarded the John & Betty Crawford Science Scholarship of $1,000.
Elliott is heading to Wake Tech to pursue a career in obstetric sonography – the use of ultrasound to visualize and determine the condition of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.
Elliott has maintained a 3.6 GPA during her high school career and has been active in sports, the Breakfast Club, LEAD Club and FFA. She also earned a CPR certification during her high school tenure.
The Crawford Science Scholarship is provided through an Endowment established in 2017. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded each year to a PCHS senior pursuing a college or university degree in basic science and who plans to enter the medical field.