Emma Swinney Earns Three Scholarships

Emma Swinney, a Perquimans High School honor student, was recently named the recipient of three local scholarships.
Swinney received a total of $2,000 in scholarship awards from the Peggy B. Griffin “Math Education” Scholarship, the Thelma Finch Copeland Educator Scholarship and the Veronica Skinner Darden ECSU Scholarship.
The Peggy B. Griffin Scholarship is offered to a Perquimans High School senior who desires to become a math educator. It is given in memory of Peggy B. Griffin by her family and friends in acknowledgement of her service to education for more than 30 years.
The Thelma Finch Copeland Scholarship is offered to a high school senior seeking a degree in education. It is given in honor of Mrs. Finch-Copeland by her son Johnnie L. Finch, Jr. in recognition of her 33 loyal years as an early childhood educator.
The Veronica Skinner Darden Scholarship is offered to a graduating senior who plans to attend ECSU to pursue a degree in a field that will help/serve others.
Swinney is active in student government, LEAD, mission work and is a Praise Team Member at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church where she also serves in the children’s ministry. She will attend Elizabeth City State University and earn a degree in education. Her goal is to teach at the middle grades level.
She is the daughter of Danny and Michele Swinney.