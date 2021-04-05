Endowment to be Established to Remember PCHS Student

The Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship will be available to a PCHS senior, beginning in the year 2021 through the establishment of the Kane Mountjoy Endowment Fund.
A perpetual endowment is gifted on the basis that it provides a never-ending source of revenue in support of a named scholarship.
This gift now becomes a permanent part of the School Foundation’s resources and will provide financial assistance to students in need of tuition for college. Endowment gifts are meaningful tributes to those for which they are named.
Mountjoy died accidentally in September 2020. He was a 9th grade student at Perquimans County High School. He was a member of the football and track teams and played flute in the band. He enjoyed nature, fishing, camping, hunting and many other outdoor activities, including being a member of the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team. Kane was best known for his kindness toward others.
Mountjoy's mother (Patricia Mountjoy-Riddick) had these words posted on the GoFund Me Scholarship Page, “More than anything I still want to do good things for my child. Although I can no longer love and support him in the same way, I can give another child the opportunity for a better future. Kane was taken way too early but his pure heart, goodness and light still shine in my life and in the lives of so many others."
In addition to the funds donated at the time of Kane’s death through a GoFund Me Account, The Hunter Safety Team and PCHS Band members raised funds to ensure the establishment of the Endowment in memory of their classmate and friend. The Endowment, valued at approximately $11,000, will be managed by the Board of Directors of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc.
To qualify for this scholarship, applicant must be a member of the Hunter Safety Team or PCHS Band, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, be planning to attend a 2-year or 4-year university and submit an essay on the impacts of kindness.
Anyone wishing to donate to the legacy of this young man, may send contributions to Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944 and earmark check to the “Kane Mountjoy Fund”.