Former PCHS Grads Announce Recipient of First Annual Scholarship

Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson graduated four decades ago but they never forgot their experiences, navigating the admissions process to college and the teachers who helped guide them in their educational journey.
They believe there is no better evidence of a school’s impact than the outcomes and experiences of its graduates. So, in 2020, they announce the first-ever Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson Student-Athlete Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship was made available to PCHS seniors through an application process announced in January.
Honeyblue and Tolson, both former graduates and members of the Athletic Hall of Fame for Perquimans County High School, sponsor the 2021 scholarship and recently returned to the halls of Perquimans High School to meet and announce this year’s recipient Natalie Corprew.
Corprew plans to attend UNC-CH in the Fall. Once finishing her undergraduate years at UNC-CH, she will attend graduate school to obtain a Doctorate in Pharmacy. Her hope is to one-day return to her hometown and join a family-owned business with hopes of opening her own one day.
Corprew has been active in numerous clubs, athletics, church and community activities throughout her tenure in high school, although her main focus has been to be a dedicated student.
Both Honeyblue and Tolson returned to Perquimans County last year to participate in the 2020 Annual Golf Tournament for the School Foundation in an effort to reconnect with the school, community and students.
“We want to show what it means to be active, engaged and a part of the community post-graduation,” Honeyblue said. “Our efforts are to encourage students to follow our example and opt to “pay it forward” themselves.”
Tolson encourages others to get involved. “Whether you take on a face-to-face role by interacting directly with students or become involved in a ‘silent partner’ capacity, there are many ways to make a difference,” he said.
Following the announcement of the scholarship, Honeyblue and Tolson shared information about an upcoming Special Needs Walk being held at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Perquimans County Parks & Recreation.
Funds raised at the event will help to sponsor subsequent scholarships and fund more events and projects supporting local children. “Every gift counts.” Besides, that first gift often leads to a second one, and so on.