TaeKwonDo

The Albemarle Community Trust recently donated $3,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to offer to the Academy for Girls after-school program to use for a Tae Kwon Do project. Shown holding a facsimile of the check are (l-r) Chris Powell of Albemarle Electric Membership Corp., Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter and Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tanya Turner.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans Schools Foundation

The Academy for Girls hopes to help young girls build self-respect and self-esteem by using $6,000 from two new grants to teach them the art of Tae Kwon Do.

The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. announced this week it recently received the funding for the after-school program for girls. The academy is offered to qualifying female students in grades 3-5 for a nine-week grading period.