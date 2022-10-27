...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Albemarle Community Trust recently donated $3,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to offer to the Academy for Girls after-school program to use for a Tae Kwon Do project. Shown holding a facsimile of the check are (l-r) Chris Powell of Albemarle Electric Membership Corp., Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter and Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tanya Turner.
The Academy for Girls hopes to help young girls build self-respect and self-esteem by using $6,000 from two new grants to teach them the art of Tae Kwon Do.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. announced this week it recently received the funding for the after-school program for girls. The academy is offered to qualifying female students in grades 3-5 for a nine-week grading period.
According to the foundation, the board of advisers for the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation and the Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment awarded $3,000 to the academy program. The board of directors for the Albemarle Community Trust also awarded $3,000 to the program.
According to a Perquimans County Schools Foundation, the goals of the Academy for Girls is help participants learn respect, humility, perseverance, self-control and honesty.
“Females often still do not get the respect they deserve; yet, it is the seed of self-respect that must be planted in the heart of young girls so that it may blossom as they grow into adulthood,” the foundation said.
The Academy for Girls “will build a team of female students that will give each other strength and courage to navigate the difficulties that they face,” the foundation said. It will do so “through love, kindness, respect, integrity, responsibility, and the courage to be who they truly are.”
Brenda Lassiter, the foundation’s executive director, said it’s her hope that academy participants “will grow in the areas of self-esteem, self-confidence, leadership ability and focus so that as they become teenagers they possess skills needed to face unique challenges that females face in today’s society.”
For more information about the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation, contact Natalie Jenkins Peel at npeel@nccommunityfoundation.org. The Albemarle Community Trust is governed by a volunteer board of directors appointed by the Albemarle EMC Board of Directors. For more information, contact Chris Powell at chris.powell@aemc.coop.