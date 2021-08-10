The Perquimans County Schools Foundation recently presented the Perquimans County Schools a check for $3,000 to cover the costs of issuing internet hotspots to students needing a home connection to the internet.
The funds will pay for the “connectivity” of six technology devices with 10 months of unlimited, filtered and managed service through the hotspots, foundation Director Brenda Lassiter said in a press release.
“The funding will allow students who are quarantined with COVID or other illnesses to continue to have success in the classroom,” Lassiter said..
According to Lassiter, students attending Perquimans County Schools are provided a device each year — either an iPad, laptop or Chromebook — but some do not have internet access at home.
The foundation’s $3,000 donation will assist the Perquimans schools’ technology department in issuing internet hotspots for students. The hotspots can be rotated from student to student as needs arise throughout the academic year.
The foundation secured the funding from Northern Albemarle Community Foundation and the Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment.
The foundation also announced last week that Dina Hurdle has been elected president and Cody Lamb vice president of the organization for 2021-22.
Hurdle is a 1974 graduate of Perquimans High School. She continued her education at College of the Albemarle and earned a business administration degree in 1976.
“Dina has been on the Foundation Board for seven years and is active, visible, well-known and respected throughout our community,” said foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter. “She has been an asset as a board member throughout her tenure, volunteering annually at the golf tournament and on the scholarship selection committee.”
Lamb is a 2006 graduate of Perquimans High School and 2010 graduate of N.C. State University where he earned a degree in agricultural business management.
“Mr. Lamb is a lifelong resident of Perquimans County, avid supporter of education and athletics in the county and has been active on the foundation board, providing leadership on the finance committee and as a board member for the past five years,” Lassiter said. “He is well respected across the state and will be an asset in this leadership position.”
The Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation Board of Directors also welcomed four new board members at its July meeting: James Caddy, Jaundice Tolson-Lawrence, Yvonne Honza and Matt Winslow.