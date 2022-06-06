Five Perquimans High School graduating seniors were recently awarded scholarships from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation totaling $7,000.
The recipients included Derek Levesque Jr., Symiaya Leary, Hunter Scott, Chloe DeWeese and Kevin Wall.
All five will be attending either a two- or four-year university in the fall and were selected based on their scholastic achievements, community service, character and financial need.
Four other PCHS graduating seniors received a total of $3,250 in Technical Scholarships from the foundation.
The recipients included Ty Nixon, Jackson Russell, Jaden Sawyer and Hannah Henry.
All four will be entering a trade school or seeking licensure in a career offering on-the-job training. Each was selected based on their scholastic achievements and community service.
Levesque and fellow graduating senior Kaileigh Nixon also were recently awarded the $750 Kim Hunter Daugherty Scholarship.
The Kim Hunter Daugherty scholarship is funded through an endowment established in memory of Kim Daugherty, a Perquimans educator for more than two decades who was teaching fifth grade at Hertford Grammar School at the time of her death. The scholarship is available each year to a PCHS senior pursuing a career to help others.
According to the foundation, Nixon is a dual enrolled student who took classes at both PCHS and College of The Albemarle. She was active in the Beta Club and Interact Club and was an all-conference, all-district and all-state softball player for the Perquimans Lady Pirates.
Nixon plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where she will major in nursing. Her desire is to specialize in pediatrics so she can help address the medical needs of children.
Levesque was also a dual enrolled student who took classes at both PCHS and COA. He was active in Beta, student government and the musical and performing arts. He was a member of the varsity swim team, soccer team and the PCHS Marching Band.
Levesque plans to attend Pace University in New York to earn a degree in parks & recreation tourism management.
The Hertford Lions Club also recently announced it had awarded $1,000 scholarships to four PCHS graduating seniors.
The recipients include A’Marion Hunter, who plans to attend the University of North Carolina Prembroke; Kaitlyn Votava, who plans to attend UNC- Wilmington; Mason Byrum, who plans to attend East Carolina University; and Trent Byrum, who also plans to attend ECU.
“These are highly motivated and talented students who have demonstrated exceptional academic potential and a strong commitment to enhance their personal and leadership potential. They are exemplary students,” said PCHS Principal Mickey Drew.