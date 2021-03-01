Foundation Receives Funds for Food for Quarantined Students

Perquimans County Schools Foundation’s Executive Director Brenda Lassiter recently announced the receipt of a $3,000 grant from Albemarle Community Trust to fill book bags with food for disadvantaged students, who are being quarantined due to the pandemic.
Breakfast bars, pop tarts, applesauce, puddings, oatmeal, spaghetti, soups and more were purchased with the grant funds.
Since students are unable to eat at school or pick up food being offered to remote learners because they are quarantined by the health department, it is becoming increasingly apparent that some students do not have adequate food.
“School officials are working collaboratively to ensure disadvantaged students have access to the book bags during their quarantined period,” said Lassiter. “It’s a great effort and resource for our students.”
Albemarle Community Trust (ACT) funds are generated through the co-op’s Operation RoundUp program, which was established in 2002 and allows members to round their power bill up to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to ACT. The Trust is overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors.