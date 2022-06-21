Four Perquimans County High School students were recently awarded the 2022 Thomas Gregory Skinner Scholarship.
This year’s recipients included Chase White, Allison Hobbs, Jada Modlin and Symiaya Leary. The students were recognized during the June 12 regular service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hertford. White was represented by his brother, Clayton.
Skinner, benefactor of the scholarship, was born near Hertford on Jan. 22, 1842. He was educated at the Belvidere Academy, Horner Military School in Oxford, and at the University of North Carolina in 1858. He withdrew in 1861 and joined the Confederate Army.
After the war, he came back to Hertford to practice law. He was elected to the North Carolina General Assembly, serving in both the House and Senate. He died Dec. 22, 1907 in Baltimore, Maryland, and is buried in the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery.
In December 1955, Skinner’s family established the Skinner Memorial Scholarship in his honor, and each year it is awarded to students from Perquimans County by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hertford.
Nicklin graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. — Dante Nicklin of Hertford was one of 2,200 students who graduated from Northern Illinois University in May. Nicklin earned a bachelor of general studies degree in general emphasis. Nicklin also was named to NIU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean List. Students named to the list had to attain a minimum grade-point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
Jones graduates from St. Michael’s College
COLCHESTER, Vermont — Andrew Jones of Hertford was among the 480 undergraduates and graduate students receiving degrees from Saint Michael’s College in May. Jones graduated with a bachelor of science degree in information systems.
Scribner graduates from Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — Bailey Scribner of Hertford was one of 588 students who graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, in May. Scribner graduated with a master of arts degree in education: leadership in higher education.