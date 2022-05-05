Perquimans County Schools announced this week that Hertford Grammar School is a 2021-22 National Beta School of Merit.
The school earned the recognition by offering National Beta membership to students in all eligible grades. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.
The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence, a press release states. To qualify, a school must include members in Beta Club from all eligible grade levels. This year, only 3,380 Beta Clubs across the country received the award.
“I am extremely proud of Mrs. Rebecca Creech, our media coordinator, and Mrs. Ashley Miller, our school counselor, for their dedication to helping us build student leaders at Hertford Grammar School,” Principal John Lassiter said. “The four pillars of the BETA club are service, character, leadership, and achievement. They model those attributes for our students and help our junior BETAs cultivate those skills in themselves.”
According to Lassiter, Creech was the founding adviser for Hertford Grammar’s Beta Club program last year and she and Miller are co-advisors this year.
The Perquimans schools also announced that registration for kindergarten and pre-K has started for the 2022-23 school year at Perquimans Central School.
To enroll in kindergarten, children must be 5 by Aug. 31. To enroll in pre-K, children must be 4 by that date.
Enrollment packets may be picked up at Perquimans Central School and at the Perquimans County Schools Central Office. Enrollment packets are also available online at www.pqschools.org.
To schedule an appointment for a screening, call either 252-426-5741 or 252-426-5332.