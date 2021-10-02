Kristine Garvey, Teacher of the Year for the Perquimans County Schools for 2020-21, picked up another honor this week.
Garvey was named the William Byrum Honored Educator Scholar for 2021-22 and will be attending a program sponsored by the Development Foundation of the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.
The Perquimans Board of Education recognized Garvey, a teacher at Hertford Grammar School, for being named the Byrum Scholar during its meeting on Monday.
The William Byrum Honored Educator Scholarship pays tribute to Byrum, whose 40-year career in education included time as a classroom teacher, high school principal, central office administrator and, eventually, member of the Perquimans County Board of Education. The William Byrum Scholarship is awarded annually to the Perquimans County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Each year, the William Byrum Honored Educator Scholar is provided an opportunity to attend an NCCAT program of their choice. The scholarship covers all costs associated with the teacher’s participation including, instruction; food and lodging on the NCCAT campus; program materials; travel and payment for the substitute teacher while the scholar is at NCCAT. Additionally, the teacher receives $250 for use in their classroom.
A teacher for 14 years, Garvey taught school in California, New Jersey, and Duplin County before coming to Perquimans. She earned a bachelor of science degree in education from West Chester University and a master’s of education degree from Drexel University.