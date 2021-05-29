Hertford Rotary Club Announces Teachers of the Year

The Hertford Rotary Club honored four Perquimans County Schools Teachers as the Rotary Teachers of the Year for 2021. Amy Craddock, Holly Jordan, Colin Woodley, and Kelsey Anderson were selected to represent their schools for the Rotarian honor.
Craddock teaches three levels of math at Perquimans County High School – Math 1, Math 2 honors and Pre-calculus. She works one-on-one with many students that are fully remote by having a group and individual Google meet sessions. She is a leader in the school because of her willingness to help others become better teachers. She is always helping teachers with technology, especially with the learning platform Canvas.
Craddock advocates for the procedures and policies that she feels will make the school a better place to work and learn. She is always very well prepared and her lessons are designed to keep her students engaged and on task. She is the sponsor of the Beta Club, a club that encourages leadership and service within the community. She studies and knows her curriculum very well. Students see her commitment to education and know that she expects the same from them.
Jordan, a first grade teacher at Perquimans Central School, is one of the best reading teachers in the state. She is a trained Reading Recovery teacher who holds National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification. She knew that students needed direct reading instruction to continue while at home during the pandemic.
Jordan used a variety of technology tools to meet the needs of students both virtually and face-to-face. She offered weekly and bi-weekly feedback and suggestions to parents so they could better support their child’s at home reading instruction. The training she received as a technology innovator and her own motivation to learn ways to meet the needs of her students remotely enable her to plan successful digital lessons.
Jordan is a role model for her colleagues. She has helped teachers use Google Meet so that live instruction could occur for synchronous learning. The hybrid teaching method was a new way of teaching that Jordan encouraged our staff to embrace.
A physical education teacher at Hertford Grammar School, Woodley inspires all of our students at Hertford Grammar School every single day. He works hard to create activities that are not only physical, but academic as well. He is a true leader at his school. He represents his Connect faculty by holding a position on the school improvement team.
Woodley has an active Google Classroom page that he keeps up to date with activities for all of the school’s remote students. He participates in all school events that allow for him to make connection with students and families outside of the classroom. Woodley is truly committed to both the students at Hertford Grammar School and the field of education as well.
A math teacher at Perquimans County Middle School, Anderson impacts students via relationships and high quality content. She is a dynamic data tracker. Not only does she track her students’ EVAAS, iReady, NC Check-ins, and formative assessments, but she also tracks her students’ likes and dislikes.
When COVID shut down the school district, Anderson saw an opportunity to change the platform for learning via Google Classroom. Multiple visitors from five different counties have come to watch her teach, join her live Google Meet sessions, and received her assistance. Anderson is the score keeper during the basketball season, she drives the bus for away athletic games, goes to the recreation center to watch her students play sports, and volunteers for after school clubs.
Anderson is the sixth grade department chair and math department co-chair.