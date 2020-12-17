Where there’s a will, there’s a way!
The Perquimans County High School Interact Club sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hertford recently at the high school media center to work on their Christmas project to send Christmas cards to residents of two nursing homes in Perquimans County, Brian Center and Country Oaks.
Due to pandemic policy, Rotarian Interact sponsors, Brenda and Glenn White, were not there in person but attended via zoom to see a nice group of 19 Interact members and prospective members attend.
After three sparsely attended Interact meetings via zoom after school, Interactors finally had an opportunity to meet at school, properly distanced and masked, to have a brief meeting.
Thanks to Maci Denson, Interact president who organized and facilitated the meeting, the students completed their Christmas project. Makaylah Whitley, vice-president also assisted with the meeting.
These two young ladies exemplify the Rotary motto of “service above self.” Their meeting was adjourned with the 4-way test. Many thanks to Mickey Drew, principal, for the meeting as well as attending and to Lynette Baker, school club advisor, for attending to assist and supervise the meeting.