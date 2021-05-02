Jeanne C. White Educational Scholars Named

Emma Swayne and Shunasia Whidbee were recently named as the 2021 Jeanne C. White Educational Scholars for Perquimans County High School. This $500 annual scholarship is provided through the Jeanne C. White Endowment Fund, which was established in 2015.
Swayne plans to attend East Carolina University and major in biology. She hopes to one day become a marine biologist for an aquarium. Swayne is active in sports, is an honor student, a scholar athlete and possesses great leadership skills.
Whidbee plans to attend the University of Mount Olive where she will earn a degree to work as a Professional Athletic Trainer. She has received perfect attendance awards and sports award for track and field during her tenure at high school.
Recipients were selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and character. Each will receive the $500 award.