Jeanne C. White Educational Scholars Named

Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... Relative humidity values are expected to fall to around 30 percent this afternoon across northeast North Carolina. In addition, southwest winds will occasionally gust to 20 to 25 mph. The combination of low relative humidities and gusty southwest winds will lead to an increased fire danger across northeast North Carolina. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.