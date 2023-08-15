Brian Johnson (left) and Brianne Greene (right), both children of Annette Johnson, pose with Perquimans County High School senior Kamari Johnson during the Perquimans County Schools Foundation’s award’s banquet in May. Kamari Johnson earned the Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship, which is named for Brian Johnson and Greene’s mother. He plans to attend NC A&T University.
Perquimans County High School senior Carissa Baker (left) poses with Brock Nixon, a family member of Faye Nixon, during the Perquimans County Schools Foundation’s awards banquet in May. Baker was awarded the Faye Nixon Scholarship at the event. She plans to attend Appalachian State University to pursue a degree in psychology.
Two Perquimans County High School seniors received scholarships in May named for well-known community residents.
Kamari Johnson, who graduated in June, received the $500 Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship at the Perquimans County Schools Foundation’s annual awards banquet. Carissa Baker, who also graduated in May, received the $500 Faye Nixon Scholarship at the same event.