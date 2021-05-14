Jordan Receives the Janice Cole Mentoring Scholarship

The Janice McKenzie Cole Mentoring Scholarship is a $2,000 award available each year to a graduate from Perquimans High School who has a desire to mentor others.
The scholarship is named in honor of Perquimans County resident Janice McKenzie Cole, the first African American and the first female to serve as a District Court Judge in the First Judicial District of North Carolina. During her career, Mrs. Cole mentored many young attorneys and professionals.
The intent of the donors of this scholarship is to encourage college-bound seniors to invest in the lives and education of younger students.
Jordan plans to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Social Work and become a licensed clinical social worker. In her application, she writes: “In this day and time, there are so many issues our children are faced with. I want to help as many as possible. Children are the future and should be able to feel safe. There are some children that don’t get to go home and eat dinner every night, they don’t have a mommy and daddy to kiss it to make it better and they are struggling just to feel safe. Everyone deserves a safe place.”
Jordan’s long term goal in life is to open a non-profit organization that will provide free therapy to children who cannot afford it.
Jordan is a dual-enrolled student at Perquimans High School and College of the Albemarle, has earned academic honors throughout her high school tenure, was named to the Dean’s List at COA and was named as Rotary Student of the Month in December. She will attend Appalachian State University and is the daughter of Wayne and Susan Jordan.