'Know Your True Worth'

Class of 2021 is with great pleasure that I stand before you today. I am in awe of each one of you individually as well as the group as a whole!
You are among the most important classes to ever graduate from Perquimans County High School. What you accomplished this year when so many said it couldn’t be done or even shouldn’t be done is nothing short of amazing.
I am only in my first year as the principal of Perquimans County High School and I could not be more proud to hold this position because of you!
You were able to overcome every change and every challenge you faced. Perhaps the reasons why you were able to do this so well can be found in the words of my favorite book Oh the Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss:
You have brains in your head.
You have feet in your shoes.
You can steer yourself any direction you choose.
The words of this children’s book are so powerful because they are true. You have brains in your head. This means you have the ability to think. You have the ability to reason. Use this ability before you speak or act whenever possible. Use your brains to consider all sides of an issue and to make wise decisions.
You have feet in your shoes. This journey is yours. Know where you want to be at the end of your journey before you make decisions about the paths you will take to get there. Share your journey with those that you love and care for deeply and always help others along the way.
The last word in that excerpt, choose or choice, is in my opinion the most powerful word in all of the English language. Choice gives each of us control over all that we do and all that we say. You have made millions of choices to get to this point in your life. Some have been excellent choices and some have been poor choices but they have all been YOURS!
Graduation is a doorway to the rest of your life and the number of choices you will make is staggering. Researchers estimate that the average adult makes about 35,000 choices each day.
Perhaps the most important choice you will make is to value yourself and know your true worth. Let me show you what I mean. I have here a $100 bill. It is worth $100. No matter what I do to it this $100 bill still have value.
The world will take its shots at you. You will experience failure and loss and it may feel like the world is tearing away at you. But no matter what may happen you still have worth. Never doubt that and never forget it.
As you move forward in life take time to consider the consequences of your choices and how they may impact you and others for far longer than it takes to make them.
You have the power to be a positive force in the world just by choosing to be kind, polite, considerate, honest, humble, and trustworthy. Choose to be the best version of yourself and to always value others as well as yourself.
The final choice I would encourage you to make is to find and grow your faith. Jeremiah 29:11 reads, “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” I have prayed over each of you and our school every morning before I come to work. Today is an answer to those prayers. You have your future before you. Choose to make it great.
In closing, you and only you get to decide who you are, who you will become, and the steps you will take to get there.
As former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “The future belongs to those who believe In the beauty of their dreams.” Know what you want and go out and get it. Do not wait for your dreams to come to you but rather go and make your dreams come true. Class of 2021 your future begins today.