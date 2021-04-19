Mathis Receives Foundation Scholarship

Tiffany Mathis was recently named as the Perquimans County Schools Foundation Scholar.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation selects one student each year to award a $1,000 scholarship, which is renewable for the four years the student is in college, totaling an award of $4,000.
Mathis plans to attend Mars Hill University where she will major in zoology. According to Mathis’ application, she is limited to two college choices within the state of North Carolina that support her preferred degree. She said she has selected Mars Hill University because she likes the small town community environment which will allow her to focus on studies, as well as, being close to the North Carolina Zoo and Safari Parks.
Mathis has been active in FFA, Student Government, and BETA and has served as statistician for a number of sports. She is active at her church and in the community.
Mathis is the daughter of Randy and Tina Mathis.