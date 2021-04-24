Modlin Receives Daugherty and Harrell Scholarships

Shimia Modlin, a senior at Perquimans High School, was recently named as the recipient of the Bessie Smith Harrell Science Scholarship and the Kim Hunter Daugherty Scholarship, totaling $1,000.
Since 2018, Modlin has job shadowed the Athletic Trainer at PCHS during the football and basketball seasons. According to the Athletic Trainer’s recommendation letter, “Shimia has displayed great talents in working with high school athletes, handling high stress medical emergencies, and being a leader to her peers.”
Modlin will be heading to ECU to earn a B.S. in Exercise Physiology, with the hope of becoming a Physical Therapist one day. “She is a hard-working student and has prepared herself well in high school to accomplish her dreams,” said Principal Mickey Drew.
Throughout high school, Modlin has been active in HOSA, LEAD Club, BETA Club and the National Society of High School Scholars. She maintains a 3.6 GPA and is excited about the opportunities that are ahead of her at East Carolina University.