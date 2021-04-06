New Scholarship Available

The Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship is a $500 scholarship award to promote awareness and safety of young female students.
This new scholarship is available to a PCHS female senior for the first time in 2021 and is being supported by the family of Abby Todd who nearly lost her life to this illness in October 2020.
Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome (also called “mTSS”) is a rare but serious condition that affects many systems in your body at once. It is caused by the release of toxins from an overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus, which is found in many women’s bodies. Wearing a tampon can sometimes be an ideal place for the bacteria to grow. The condition is serious, but with immediate medical attention, it is also curable. Without treatment, it can be fatal.
"My hope with this scholarship is that every girl that applies will learn of the warning signs of Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome and also share their knowledge with others,” said Abby Todd, Class of 2020. “It truly isn’t talked about enough. Sadly, it took me almost dying to learn about it myself. I want to educate others so that no one has to experience what I went through, and I thought the best place to start was home. This scholarship will help one of my former Pirate peers with college expenses, while also bringing awareness to mTSS.”
To qualify for this scholarship, applicant must submit a one-page essay, double-spaced, describing her research on the topic of mTSS, how long it takes to develop in the body, the warning signs and symptoms of the infection, and how it can be prevented.
Selection of recipient will be based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need.
Applicant Criteria:
PCHS senior
Planning to attend a 2-year or 4-year college or university
One-page Essay on required topic (mTSS)
Application available by emailing brendalassiter@pqschools.org