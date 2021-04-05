Nixon Named London Scholar

Emma Nixon, a senior at Perquimans High School, has been named the 2021 London Foundation Scholar for Perquimans County High School and is the recipient of the George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship. This scholarship is one of the most prestigious scholarships offered to graduating seniors.
This is a $7,500 renewable ($30,000 over 4 years) scholarship and the recipient must attend an accredited four-year college or university. Recipients may renew the scholarship each year subject to maintaining a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and a review by the Foundation of the recipient’s overall accomplishments during the academic year.
To be eligible to apply for the London Scholarship, applicants must have an unweighted grade point average of 3.5 and score at least 1200 on the math and language sections of the SAT.
In addition, Emma received the Emmett B. Long Education Scholarship of $750 offered through the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. The Long Scholarship is offered each year by Madelyn Long in recognition of her husband’s extraordinary service to public education throughout his life time.
“Emma is a highly motivated and talented student who has demonstrated exceptional academic potential and a strong commitment to enhance her personal and leadership potential. She demonstrates impeccable character and is active in school and the community,” said Principal Mickey Drew.
Emma has been active in PCHS Marching Band, Student Government Association, Beta, LEAD Club, North Carolina Baptist Women’s Missionary Union, Bethel Fire Department and Habitat for Humanity.
She plans to attend East Carolina University to major in Speech-Language Pathology.
Emma is the daughter of Jonathan and Lee Ann Nixon.